Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi

ABU DHABI, Mar 29 (APP):Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to United Arab Emirates while addressing a gathering of Pakistani community members and Emirati guests at an Iftari here at the embassy paid rich tributes to the visionary leadership of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“I along with a delegation of Pakistan Business Council paid a visit to the mausoleum of Sheikh Zayed and offered Fateha and prayers for his soul, today. UAE has become a hub of global business and cultural activities which is the manifestation of Sheikh Zayed’s dream who united the seven Emirates and transformed them to UAE.”

The gathering included Pakistani doctors, engineers, educationists, businessmen and local Emiratis.

The Ambassador said that Pakistan was one of the first countries to open its diplomatic representation in UAE by sending its ambassador six months before UAE was formed. “We have very long association with UAE. Ch. Zafar Iqbal, the Pakistani banker is here who first met Sheikh Zayed in January 1967 and then moved to Abu Dhabi in 1968 opening a branch of UBL bank here”, said Tirmizi.

Tirmizi informed the Pakistani community members that the Mission is endeavoring for enhancing consular services and the newly established Consular Hall with state-of-the-art facilities will be operational by August this year. “We are grateful to Pakistani community members and Emirati friends without whose support this would have not been possible”, emphasized the Ambassador.

While introducing the new Consul General, Tirmizi appreciated Hussain Muhammad for the performance of Pakistan’s Consulate General in Dubai towards extending consular services to community members.

The ambassador underlined the need for ensuring better facilities for Pakistanis living in UAE as their number has increased manifold while schools and educational institutions are few. Pledging all possible support, he urged Pakistani and Emirati businessmen to invest in this sector by building schools and universities.

The Ambassador said that such interactions were essential for further strengthening the bilateral relationship between UAE and Pakistan which has been nurtured over a period of more than 50 years. “Interactions among people of our two countries provide opportunities for further enhancing business to business collaboration”, concluded Tirmizi.