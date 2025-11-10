Ambassador Tirmizi, Russian Senator Kosachev discuss ties

- Advertisement -

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Monday paid a courtesy call on Senator Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Ambassador Tirmizi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding comprehensive cooperation with the Russian Federation. He specifically highlighted plans to enhance parliamentary collaboration, trade and business ties, as well as cultural cooperation.

The two sides also discussed preparations for the next meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of Government (SCO-CHG) and the 10th Jubilee Session of the Pakistan-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation (IGC), which is scheduled to be held in Islamabad later this year. They lauded excellent parliamentary cooperation between the Upper Houses of the two countries. In this regard, the Ambassador noted the vital role played by the Speaker of the Federation Council Ms. Valentina Matviyenko.

The Ambassador also wished the Deputy Speaker and his delegation for their successful visit to Islamabad to participate in the forthcoming Interparliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) hosted by the Senate of Pakistan from 10-12 November 2025.