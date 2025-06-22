Ambassador Tirmizi delivers keynote address at NLCSDMUN Conference 2025

- Advertisement -

ABU DHABI, Jun 22 (APP):Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates, delivered keynote address at the Opening Ceremony of the North London Collegiate School Dubai Model United Nations (NLCSDMUN) Conference here on Saturday.

Ambassador Tirmizi was warmly welcomed by Jonathan Locke, Principal of NLCS Dubai, along with student delegates and faculty members. He thanked Ms. Fatima Tariq, Director General for the invitation and commended the school for fostering critical thinking, global citizenship, and diplomatic dialogue among youth.

NLCSDMUN is hosted by North London Collegiate School Dubai, bringing together talented student delegates to deliberate on pressing global challenges through diplomacy, negotiation, and consensus-building. This year’s theme is “Strengthening International Cooperation for Peace and Security.”

In his keynote address titled “Pakistan’s Role in Global Diplomacy, Multilateral Cooperation & the Importance of Youth Engagement in International Relations,” Ambassador Tirmizi underscored the urgent need for dialogue and collaboration in a world increasingly affected by conflict, climate change, poverty, and public health issues.

“The world today faces complex challenges that cannot be resolved through conflict. Even the most devastating wars in history ultimately ended at the negotiating table and resolved through mutual understanding”, remarked the Ambassador.

Highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism, the Ambassador noted that the country continues to play a proactive role in global peacekeeping and diplomatic forums. He also drew attention to Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change, citing melting glaciers and recurring floods, and urged young delegates to lead efforts in climate action and sustainability.

Ambassador Tirmizi praised the UAE as a living example of successful multilateralism, where over 190 nationalities live and work in harmony. He noted that the UAE’s inclusive and tolerant society offers a powerful model of peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and interfaith dialogue. “The UAE demonstrates how diverse communities can come together to build a thriving, respectful and peaceful society”, he said.

The ambassador encouraged students to consider careers in diplomacy, whether serving their own nations or contributing through international organizations.

At the end of his address, the Ambassador also participated in an engaging Q&A session, responding thoroughly to questions from students on Pakistan’s foreign policy, future and career in diplomacy and the role of youth in global affairs.