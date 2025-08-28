Ambassador Tirmizi attends Shahzad Ghazi’s exhibition in Dubai

- Advertisement -

DUBAI, Aug 28 (APP): Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Thursday graced the opening exhibition of Pakistani artist Shahzad Hassan Ghazi, titled “Grace Versus Strength”, at the Leila Heller Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Dubai. Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Tirmizi said, “I am immensely delighted that the work of a Pakistani artist is being showcased in the largest art gallery of the Gulf region. I firmly believe that art, culture, music, and cuisine define our identity as a nation.” Highlighting Pakistan’s rich artistic legacy, the ambassador recalled legendary artists such as Sadequain, Ustad Allah Bux, Abdur Rahman Chughtai, Zubeida Agha, and Shakir Ali. He said, “I am proud to see Shahzad Hassan Ghazi’s creative work displayed alongside leading international artists from Iran, the United States, and beyond. His fusion of Mughal and contemporary art is truly remarkable.” The exhibition drew significant interest from art enthusiasts, including Emiratis, expatriates, and members of the Pakistani community. Speaking on the occasion, artist Shahzad Hassan Ghazi remarked, “I am deeply honoured by the ambassador’s presence. I will continue to draw inspiration from legendary Pakistani artists and strive to project a soft and positive image of our country through art.” The event was also attended by diplomats, art lovers, and members of the Pakistani community residing in the UAE.