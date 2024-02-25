Ambassador Tirmizi assures all possible assistance to injured Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Sunday assured all possible assistance to the fellow Pakistanis who were injured in a fire eruption incident at sanitizers and perfumes related chemical products depot in Ajman.

The ambassador also expressed his best wishes and prayers for the early recovery of the injured.

A sad accident of fire eruption occurred at a sanitizers and perfumes related chemical products facility in Ajman, UAE late on February 24. A total of nine Pakistanis got injured in the ill-fated incident who were immediately rushed to different hospitals, Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai said in a press release.

“We are ensuring all possible assistance to the injured Pakistanis. The Welfare Wing of Pakistan’s Consulate General, Dubai visited the hospitals immediately after the unfortunate occurrence and is constantly in touch with the relevant authorities”, the press release quoted Consul General Hussain Muhammad, as saying.

Four of these injured were initially taken to Khalifa bin Zayed Hospital, Ajman who included Gul Dad s/o Shah Nawaz Dahri, Nawab s/o Shah Nawaz and Imam Bux s/o Khuda Bux Solangi all belonging to Shaheed Benazirabad District (Nawabshah), Sindh) and Akram s/o Dawood Khan a resident of District Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab.

Nawab and Imam Bux were later shifted to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Abu Dhabi while the other two were under treatment in the same hospital.

Ijaz s/o Abdul Aziz is admitted to Zayed Hospital Sharjah, Shahid s/o Mumtaz and Zahoor s/o Hayat to Kuwait Hospital Sharjah while Sikandar s/o Abdul Rahim is admitted to Al Qassimi Hospital Sharjah.

All four were from Shaheed Benazirabad District (Nawabshah), Sindh.

The Welfare Wing’s team is in coordination with Al Jurf Police Station, Ajman to technically assist in checking the incident site for tracing Akbar s/o Khamisa Khan, a resident of Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab who is the ninth victim of the accident.