Ambassador Rathore concludes his tenure in Spain

MADRID, Apr 1 (APP): Ambassador Shujjat Rathore bid a heartfelt farewell as he concluded his tenure as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Spain.

In his farewell remarks, Rathore expressed gratitude for the support and cooperation received during his time in Spain, emphasizing the strengthening of ties between the two nations, according to a statement issued on Monday.

He highlighted the cherished memories of warmth and hospitality from the Spanish people and the friendships forged.

Rathore expressed optimism for the future of bilateral relations, assuring that the bonds nurtured would endure for continued cooperation.

By Najam ul Hassan

Najam ul Hassan is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments.

