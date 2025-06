- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

BRUSSELS, Jun 30 (APP): Pakistan’s ambassador to Belgium and European Union Rahim Hayat Qureshi Monday visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Brussels.

He signed the book of condolence, and conveyed sympathies for the families of the victims in a meeting with Iran’s ambassador Ali Robatjazi, following the loss of lives due to Israeli aggression.

The ambassador said, “Pakistan stands in solidarity with Iran in this time of grief.”