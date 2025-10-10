Friday, October 10, 2025
Ambassador Qureshi, Turkish envoy discuss regional situation

BRUSSELS, Oct 10 (APP): Pakistan’s ambassador to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi met with ambassador Basat Ozturk, Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to NATO.
According to a post on X, the two sides exchanged views on the geo-political landscape and regional developments. They reaffirmed the longstanding brotherly ties between Pakistan and Türkiye and reiterated their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
