Ambassador Qureshi, Turkish envoy discuss regional situation

BRUSSELS, Oct 10 (APP): Pakistan’s ambassador to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi met with ambassador Basat Ozturk, Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to NATO.

According to a post on X, the two sides exchanged views on the geo-political landscape and regional developments. They reaffirmed the longstanding brotherly ties between Pakistan and Türkiye and reiterated their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.