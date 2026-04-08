ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP): Ambassador Dr Yousaf Junaid on Wednesday visited the Presidential National Library in Ankara and presented a commemorative volume on the speeches (1906-1948) of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The volume was presented to mark the 150th birth anniversary year of Quaid-e-Azam.
Ambassador presents Quaid-e-Azam speeches’ collection to National Library in Ankara
ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP): Ambassador Dr Yousaf Junaid on Wednesday visited the Presidential National Library in Ankara and presented a commemorative volume on the speeches (1906-1948) of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
The volume was presented to mark the 150th birth anniversary year of Quaid-e-Azam.