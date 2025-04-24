Ambassador, OIC Observer discuss situation in Kashmir

- Advertisement -

BRUSSELS, Apr 24 (APP):Pakistan’s ambassador to Belgium and European Union Rahim Hayat Qureshi Thursday met Ambassador Abdulkhaleq Ali Saeed Bindhaaer Al Yafei, Permanent Observer of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to the European Union and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The ambassador briefed on India’s continued attempts at misinformation and misrepresentation of the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He also thanked OIC for the Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Ambassador Yousef M. Al Dobeay’s recent visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir where he reaffirmed OIC’s commitment to stand behind the just cause of the Kashmiri people.

They also discussed the situation in Palestine. They agreed to foster deeper cooperation in Brussels.