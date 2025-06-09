32.5 C
Ambassador Mumtaz Baloch leads Pakistan delegation to 3rd UNOC3 in France

172
PARIS-France, Jun 09 (APP):Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch is leading the Pakistan delegation to the Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) being held in Nice, France from June 9–13.
According to the press statement issued on Monday, Pakistan remains strongly committed to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); and conserving and sustainably using the ocean, sea and marine resources for sustainable development, in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 14 (Life Below Water).
