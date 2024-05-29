Ambassador Amna hosts virtual Katchehri for Pakistani community

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to Belgium, the European Union and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Wednesday hosted a virtual Katchehri for the Pakistani community residing in Belgium and Luxembourg.

“Matters & Issues being faced by the community were discussed,” Pakistan Embassy in Belgium posted on its X account.

The ambassador further assured the community members of her continued support and facilitation in their matters pertaining to embassy.

https://x.com/EmbassyPakBel/status/1795798264454807920