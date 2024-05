BRUSSELS, May 27 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium Amna Baloch will hold a virtual khuli katchehri for the Pakistani community residing in Belgium and Luxembourg on May 29.

The community members can register themselves on the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe4DrpDbm1jpW5yayjlfuEa7dtcWgXV3aPgDNRQEf4uqHgF2g/viewform