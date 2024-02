ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Wednesday commended renowned Belgian photo-journalist Cedric Gerbehaye’s remarkable photographic contributions.

The Belgian photo-journalist and Chairman Kashmir Council-EU Ali Raza Syed called on the ambassador, Pakistan Embassy in Belgium posted on X.

