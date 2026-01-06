Amb. Dr Junaid invites Turkish companies to explore partnerships in Pakistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 06 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid, Tuesday, highlighted Pakistan’s phenomenal economic stabilization, including improved currency stability and investor-friendly reforms by the current government.

While referring to the investment opportunities in livestock, dairy, renewable energy and the housing sector, he encouraged Turkish companies to explore medium- to long-term partnerships in Pakistan, taking advantage of these opportunities.

The ambassador was speaking at the launch of report titled ‘Turkiye-Pakistan vision to enhance bilateral economic cooperation’ which was held in Istanbul, in an event jointly organized by DEİK and PwC Turkiye, a press release said.

The report highlighted Pakistan’s growing market, young and educated workforce, and attractive incentives for foreign investors.

The event was attended by Chairperson DEİK Turkiye–Pakistan Business Council Atilla D. Yerlikaya, PwC Tukiye Regional Senior Partner Cenk Ulu, senior officials of Turkish multinational companies and members of the DEİK Turkiye–Pakistan Business Council.

Chairperson DEİK Turkiye–Pakistan Business Council Atilla Demir Yerlikaya highlighted the strong historical, fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkiye and underscored Pakistan’s friendly environment for Turkish investors.

He noted the successful presence and expansion of several Turkish companies in Pakistan.

PwC Turkiye’s Regional Senior Partner Cenk Ulu, together with his team, presented an overview of the report and highlighted the strong appetite for investment in Pakistan.

He noted that a growing number of Turkish companies had approached PwC to seek comprehensive evaluations and explore potential investment opportunities in the country.

After the report launch, a panel discussion was also held. The panelists including representatives from Anadolu Group, Arcelik, and Hitit Group evaluated business and investment opportunities in Pakistan, shared positive experiences of operating in Pakistan, and praised the quality of Pakistani talent contributing to their operations both locally and internationally.

The event reaffirmed the shared commitment of Pakistan and Turkiye to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation.