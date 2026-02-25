Amb. Baloch visits Paris agriculture show; interacts with farmers, innovators

PARIS, Feb 25 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Wednesday visited the Salon International de l’Agriculture – one of the world’s largest agricultural shows, drawing larger crowds and featuring farmers, traders and innovators.

On the sidelines of the exposition, the ambassador represented Pakistan at the ministerial session.

She also held constructive exchanges with farmers, innovators, and industry leaders to explore new avenues for cooperation between Pakistan and France in modern agriculture and sustainable agricultural technology.