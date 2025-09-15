Tuesday, September 16, 2025
HomeDiplomatic CornerAmb Baloch opens Pakistan Pavilion at Texworld 2025 in Paris
Diplomatic Corner

Amb Baloch opens Pakistan Pavilion at Texworld 2025 in Paris

10
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

PARIS, Sep 15 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Monday inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at Texworld 2025, being held in Paris, calling it an excellent opening for the participating Pakistani companies.

Around 23 Pakistani companies are participating in the exhibition being held from September 15 to 17, 2025 showcasing new concepts in innovation and sustainability in the textile sector.

Amb Baloch opens Pakistan Pavilion at Texworld 2025 in Paris

The ambassador was welcomed by Frédéric Bougeard, President of Messe Frankfurt, and the Show Director, Nicolas Gouguenheim.

She also interacted with Pakistani exhibitors and appreciated them for their dynamic role in promoting Pakistan’s textile exports in France and further strengthening the trade relations between the two countries.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan