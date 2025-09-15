Amb Baloch opens Pakistan Pavilion at Texworld 2025 in Paris

- Advertisement -

PARIS, Sep 15 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Monday inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at Texworld 2025, being held in Paris, calling it an excellent opening for the participating Pakistani companies.

Around 23 Pakistani companies are participating in the exhibition being held from September 15 to 17, 2025 showcasing new concepts in innovation and sustainability in the textile sector.

The ambassador was welcomed by Frédéric Bougeard, President of Messe Frankfurt, and the Show Director, Nicolas Gouguenheim.

She also interacted with Pakistani exhibitors and appreciated them for their dynamic role in promoting Pakistan’s textile exports in France and further strengthening the trade relations between the two countries.