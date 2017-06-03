Diplomacy be given a chance; dialogue only way to move forward: Basit

ISLAMABAD, June 3 (APP): Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit Saturday said the dialogue between Pakistan and India was the only way to move forward for resolution of long-standing issues as there was always a room for diplomacy.
In an interview with an Indian TV Channel WION (World is on
news), the high commissioner said as serious issues were
involved between the two countries, so how they could be
resolved without talking to each other.
To a question as if Pakistan was making effort to have
any dialogue with Indian prime minister in Astana next week,
Basit said Pakistan believed in dialogue.
When asked if he was seeing any meeting around between
the two leadership, he said, “Why not? In diplomacy, always
leave the door ajar. It is never shut down firmly. I am always
optimistic about this relationship. Frankly speaking, you
cannot live in hostility indefinitely or forever.”
About Indian business tycoon Sajan Jandal’s visit to
Pakistan, he said it was his purely private visit and not an
official one.
About Indian spy Kalbhushan Jadhav, the high
commissioner said he had been convicted for espionage and
appeal was submitted to appellate court on his behalf. Whole
of the process would be exhausted including the mercy
petition.
He said Pakistan’s decision for not granting consular
access to Jadhav was driven from bilateral consular agreement
clearly stated that issues related to security would be
decided on merit.
About the ICJ hearing, he said Pakistan faced no
embarrassment as it was not a final ruling but a stay order
that was generally expected in such cases. However, in such
cases, there are not setbacks.
He said commander Jadhav had confessed all wrongdoings
and Pakistan was confident that he had been involved in
subversive activities the country was not obliged to share
proofs with India.
To a question, the envoy said terrorism had also been a
huge issue for Pakistan and the conviction of commander Jadhav
clearly showed that terrorism in Pakistan had external
dimension to it.
“When it comes to terrorism, Pakistan too has serious
concerns. Whenever, we will have dialogue with India, we would
raise our concerns,” he remarked.
About Mumbai and Pathankot incidents, he said in order
to move forward in such cases, it was important to cooperate
with each other
About Arab-led Islamic military alliance, he said Iran
had excellent ties with Pakistan and ties with Gulf States. We
are part of that military alliance that was against terrorism,
not against any particular country. About the views expressed
at Summit in Riyadh about isolating Iran, he said Pakistan was
not subscribed to those views.
He said Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia and Gulf
states were very important and the ties with Iran were equally
important, so Pakistan would not like to take sides.
He said Pakistan’s effort would be to become a bridge
between Saudi Arabia and Iran, if that is possible.
About allegations from Afghanistan on Kabul bombing, he
said it was not anything new. Pakistan itself was victim of
terror. Being a victim, Pakistan could never condone terrorism
in any form or manifestation.
