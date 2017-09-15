KARACHI, Sept 15 (APP): The digital Urdu dictionary website
would be launched formally on October 15,
This was announced by the Adviser to Prime Minister on
National History, Literary Heritage and chairman Quaid-i-Azam
Mazar Management Board, Irfan Siddiqui.
He was presiding over a meeting of the Urdu Dictionary
Board here on Friday.
Talking to media he said that sometime ago the Board had
decided to digitalize Urdu dictionary. With this website
consisting of 22,000 pages with 264,000 words with meanings were
digitalized. Several intellectuals had worked on this which was
appreciable.
For the project funds were already released and that it is
nearing completion, he further pointed out.
Some shortcomings were indicated to the company concerned
which assured that these would be removed by the first week of
October. The formal inauguration of the Urdu dictionary website
would be held on October 15.
Irfan Siddiqui said that our plan is to introduce sound
dictionary on internet.
The meeting decided that all those organization that are
working on Urdu dictionary should hand over their work to Urdu
Dictionary Board. In this regard an agreement has been inked with
Secretary of the Anjuman Tarrqi Urdu, Fatima Hassan,
Some 5,000 books in the library would also be digitalized,
it was further stated.
Digital Urdu Dictionary Website to be inaugurated on Oct 15
KARACHI, Sept 15 (APP): The digital Urdu dictionary website