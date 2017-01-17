“Digital Pakistan” top priority of government: Anusha

DAVOS, Jan 17 (APP): The transformation to ‘Digital Pakistan’ is on the priority agenda of Pakistan with special emphasis on ‘Bridging Broadband Divide’ to enable socio-economic development through innovation and entrepreneurship.

This was stated by Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication while presenting the Pakistani ICT experiences and successes with ICT Ministers of South Asia on “Digital Economy and Society in South Asia “during the World Economic Forum Annual meeting here.

Pakistan aims to leapfrog its transition to a knowledge-based economy, creating a globally competitive and prosperous country that provides a high quality of life for all its citizens, she said.

The Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication is currently attending the World Economic Forum 2017 here on the special invitation from the Managing Board of the Forum and is a keynote speaker and contributor at the main events of the Digital Economy track.

Speaking on a session about “A Magna Carta for the Internet”, the Minister pointed out that owing to the global nature of challenges on internet governance, enhanced cooperation among states and other stakeholders as well as building consensus around a set of agreed international protocols have become critically important to strengthen the stability, trust and security in the cyberspace.

She highlighted the need for protection of offline rights of the global citizens in the online world too to enable an environment conducive to universal access to the internet for all segments and businesses.

The minister, while speaking at the main event acknowledged that the specialized track of the WEF on Digital Economy will immensely help hone global efforts and supplement strategies to reap the benefits of the digital revolution. It will not only lead to enablement of broad cross-section of our citizens but will also help us contribute to achieve the digital agenda. She shed light on the role of global collaboration, enhanced industry/state/citizen partnerships and domestic policies which will determine the steep targets that the global community has to set for itself till 2030 to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Anusha is expected to figure in many important sessions during the remainder of her visit to the WEF event including being a special invitee of the British Prime Minister, Teresa May. She will also hold bilateral meetings with Industry and business leaders on the sidelines of the Davos Summit.