Digital Pakistan Policy 2016-17 being formulated to transform IT sector

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP): Ministry of Information Technology

and Telecommunications (MoIT) is formulating a proposed Digital

Pakistan Policy 2016-17 to rapidly transform the IT and related

sectors of economy.

The Ministry will submit the said policy document to ECC for

its approval.

The basic objective of the policy is to take into account

the increasingly transformed role of Information Technology (IT)

across all sectors of socio-economic development, accelerated

digitization and a holistic knowledge based economy.

According to an official document issued here, this policy

would serve as foundation of a holistic Digital Eco-system with

advanced concepts and components for rapid delivery of next

generation digital services, applications and content.

It will also provide opportunities for local entrepreneurs and

firms to acquire core competencies, experience and credibility and

better position them to compete at international level.

During first three quarters of this fiscal year, extensive

stakeholders’ consultations including inter-division, as per rules

of business were undertaken in form of meetings, workshops and

seminars.