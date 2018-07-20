Digiskills to lead nation towards brighter future: Yusuf

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP):Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Yusuf Sheikh on Friday said the Digiskills programme would enable people to greatly contribute towards national interests which would ultimately lead the country towards a brighter future.

Addressing an event regarding induction of first batch of flagship Digiskills programme, organized here by Ministry of Information Technology through Ignite-National Technology Fund, the Minister said practically era of opportunities has begun as the Programme would open ocean of opportunities free of cost to earn money.

He said main feature of the Digitalskills programme is to control unemployment and providing the people a number of opportunities in different fields of life.

Eulogizing the initiative, Yusuf Sheikh said time has now come that every person needs to become IT literate and added this programme would give them chance to learn such education.

The Minister said, “DigiSkills is especially designed to equip participants with necessary knowledge, skills, tools and techniques to take maximum advantage of the opportunities available for freelancing, employment and entrepreneurship. Through this program, we aspire to become number one in freelancing in the world.”

During a panel discussion titled Future of Work, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ignite

Yusuf Hussain said “DigiSkills is unique in terms to increase trainees retention and course completion.”

He was joined by Founder at Being Guru Hisham Sarwar, owner of NShield Solutions and a senior technology journalist Zeea Hasan Talib, and the Moderator and Co-Founder Epiphany Samar Hasan.

The penal highlighted aspects of diversity and inclusion, stressing that the courses were intended for everyone – housewives, freelancers, students, TVET graduates, without any

Pre-requisite requirement of computer knowledge.

DigiSkills is Pakistan’s largest online free training programme which aims to equip a million people across the country with digital skills to help prepare them for future of work. These courses are designed by local industry leaders and experts in collaboration with online learning veterans at Virtual University while other execution partners include MCOM and Semiotics.

There are a total of seven batches planned under the program, the first batch of which will start from August 1, 2018. The first batch will offer courses in Freelancing, Digital Marketing,

e-Commerce Management and Digital Literacy. Upcoming courses include SEO (Search Engine Optimization), AutoCAD, WordPress, QuickBooks, Graphics Design and Creative Writing.

The training courses are available at a user-friendly web portal and a comprehensive online Learning Management System at all times. Students can register in their desired courses free of cost and learn online through video lectures at their own convenience and pace. An online mechanism has also been developed to engage students and track their performance through intelligent assessment.