Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system:Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP):Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday said difference of opinion was the beauty of democratic system. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was a big political party and had difference of opinion on different matters.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N was united under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and there was no rift in the party or Sharif family.

Those who wanted to see any division in the party or Sharif family would not succeed, he added.

The minister said the government was making consensus among all political parties on the matters of constitutional amendment on matter of delimitation.

He urged the opposition parties to play their due role for constitutional amendment to avoid delay

in holding general election.