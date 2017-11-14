Difference of opinion beauty of democracy: Musadiq

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP)::Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs Dr Musadiq Malik Tuesday said difference of opinion among political parties was beauty of democracy while one man show only prevailed in dictatorial regimes.

Talking to PTV, he said almost all the political parties had reached consensus on the provisional results of

census and now delimitation of new constituencies would be carried out their basis.

He said the provisional results of census would be made public after verification from the statistical division

and this process could take around three months.

He said after evolving consensus among all political parties, apparently no hurdle was remained in the way of the constitutional amendment.

Replying to a question, he said despite having reservations, the government had accepted the court’s decision regarding disqualification of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Dr Musadiq Malik expressed hoped that court would decide the case of Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen’s disqualification on merit and as per the constitution.