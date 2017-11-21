Dictator’s clause in constituion quashed:Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP):Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Tuesday said clause included in the constitution by dictator Musharraf to bar Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed from the politics has been quashed.

Same amendment was made during the era of Field Marshal Ayub Khan which later was ousted by Zulfiqar Bhutto, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and other opposition was frustrated in today’s session of National Assembly and PPP favoured the same clause which was once abolished by its founder Zulfiqar Bhutto.

The minister said that amendment bill had been passing through all due process and had already been passed by the National Assembly.

He said Nawaz Sharif was supreme leader of the PML-N and presence of its MNAs in the NA session proved that there was no rift in the party.

To a question, he said the government was making all out efforts to peacefully end protestor’s sit-in at Faizabad.