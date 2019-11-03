Diamond Paints clinch 104th Ambassador’s Polo Cup 2019 title

LAHORE, Nov 03 (APP):Diamond Paints on Sunday won the 104th Ambassador’s Polo Cup 2019 final with 8 goals against the Adisseo team.

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday was the chief guest at the final of Gul Ahmad “The Federation of International Polo (FIP) 104th Ambassador’s Cup 2019 Polo in Pink” held at Lahore Polo Club.

The players of the Diamond Paints team were Mike Egan, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Mir Shoaib Ahmad and Iqbal Jumabhoy, while the Adisseo team consisted of players Jason Crane, Abdul Haye Mehta, Ronald Zurcher and Atif Yar Tiwana.

In four chukkers of the final match the Dimaond Paints team made 8 goals while the team Adisseo struck 6 goals.

Azam Hayat Noon and Shah Qubilai Alam were the umpires of the final match.

Later, the prize distribution ceremony was held in which President Dr Arif Alvi gave away trophy and prizes to the winners of the final cup.

The Harley Owners Group (HOG) donated Rs 700,000 to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. The HOG also presented a jacket to President Alvi.

Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana also presented a souvenir to the president.