Diamond Club Islamabad secure 6 runs victory in PPL Twenty20 Cricket League

PESHAWAR, June 13 (APP): Daimond Club Islamabad secured six runs victory against Khyber Green Azmaray (Lion) in the ongoing Peshawar Premier League Twenty20 Cricket League being played here at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Diamond Club Islamabad skipper won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 171 runs for the loss of eight wickets after playing the allotted 20 overs. Dashing batsman Ali Sarfaraz struck an elegant knock of 53 runs off 37 balls with three sixes and three boundaries. Usman Ashraf made 24 runs off 19 balls with two boundaries and one six were the key runs contributors.

For Khyber Green Azmary (Lion) Shanshah took two wickets for 41 runs and Sami UIllah Junior got two wickets for 32 runs.

In reply, Khyber Green Azmaray failed to chase the target and scored 165 runs for six wickets in 20 overs and just remained short of six runs for the victory. For Khyber Green Azmaray (Lion) Nisar Afridi hammered a cracking 45 runs 34 balls with three boundaries and one six, Sajid Afridi scored 41 runs off 19 balls with four boundaries and three sixes, Sami Ullah Junior scored 25 runs off 18 balls with three boundaries and one six. Thus Khyber Green Azmaray failed to chase the winning target and only made 165 runs, six runs short from the winning target.

For Diamond Islamabad Moeid Shaikh took two wickets for 8 runs only,

Haroon got two wickets for 36 runs and Abdul Majid got two wickets for 38 runs. Ali Sarfaraz was declared as Man of the Match for scoring a graceful half-century.