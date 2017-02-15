Dialogues between govt, pharmaceutical manufacturers on Drug Act succeed

LAHORE, Feb 15 (APP): Deadlock created on Amended Drug Act 2017 between Punjab government and Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Pakistan Chemist Homeopathic Pharmaceutical and all other associations has ended and the dialogues between the two parties have succeeded.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, as a result of

negotiations, office-bearers of above mentioned and other organizations have announced to end strike and open medical stores throughout the province.

The dialogues which lasted more than five hours under the supervision of Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan were participated by Provincial Minister for Excise and Information Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, Ministers for Health Kh. Salman Rafiq and Kh. Imran Nazir besides Secretaries Health Najam Shah and Ali Jan on behalf of the government, while presidents and office-bearers of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, Homeopathic and Chemist Association, Pakistan Chemist and Druggist Association, Pakistan Chemist Council, China Pharmacy Association, Pakistan Medical Association, All Pakistan Herbal Manufacture Association, Lahore Chemist Association and Distribution Associations were present.

According to the salient features of the agreement settled between the

two parties, office-bearers of aforementioned associations agreed that they were with the government in the campaign of elimination of spurious and sub-standard medicines from the country and ready to extend all out cooperation to the government in this regard. It was also settled that all stakeholders will accept all international laws of medicines including those made under US-FDA.

The government has assured representatives of all the associations that their genuine demands would be accepted.