Dialogue only way to resolve conflicts: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that dialogue was the only solution to resolve the conflicts between the two countries while Indian government wanted to create a situation in India before elections.

Speaking with Australian Radio SBS Punjabi the minister said, war was not in the interest of anybody and wining or losing it is just an illusion because it would cause destruction.

He said India was under immense global pressure, as the world had been asking it not to create tension in the region.

Fawad said there was no environment of war in the country as the main focus was to make the country’s economy stronger by promoting investment and reducing poverty.

He said Indian media had been running an anti Pakistan campaign on their television channels, while our media was giving a message of peace. He said that Indian channels had been closed in Pakistan as they had no landing rights.The minister said, Pakistan wanted to make its visa policy easier for the exchange of delegations of journalists of both the countries.

Pakistan had gained significant achievements in the fight against terrorism, the minister said adding that regional cooperation was necessary to bring this war to its logical conclusion. He said in the present era regions make progress instead of a single country.