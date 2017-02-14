DHC India summoned for ceasefire violation on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal Tuesday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, J.P. Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian occupation forces from 1055-1120 hours, on February 13, on the Line of Control (LoC) in Thub area (Bhimber Sector), resulting in the shahadat of three soldiers.

According to a foreign office statement, the deliberate targeting of civilians and soldiers is indeed condemnable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The director general urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.