LAHORE, Oct 4 (APP)- Director General Sports Punjab. Zulfiqar Ghumman has
congratulated Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem on his excellent success in the Silver Flyweight Championship of World Boxing Council (WBC).
In his congratulatory message here on Wednesday, Ghumman said Waseem made
the entire nation proud by retaining his coveted title in the silver flyweight category. He demonstrated his abilities and prowess in the ring, he added.
DG SBP said Waseem literally made the boxing a favourite game for
Pakistani youth. “It’s a matter of pride for the whole nation and we hope that he will continue to win more world boxing titles in future as well,” he said.
DG,SBP greets boxer Waseem
LAHORE, Oct 4 (APP)- Director General Sports Punjab. Zulfiqar Ghumman has