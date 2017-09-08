DG SBP welcomes the tour World XI

LAHORE, Sept 8 (APP): Director General Sports Punjab, Zulfiqar Ahmed

Ghumman has welcomed the players of World XI and said that the tour of world’s leading cricketers will be a milestone for the revival of international cricket in Pakistan.

In a statement here on Friday he expressed the hope that more

international teams will tour Pakistan after the visit of World XI.

He said the tour of World XI will be a great encouragement for cricket

lovers and young players as well. “Punjab government has made international level arrangements for the players of World XI so that the cricket lovers of Pakistan can enjoy the high-profile T20 series without any

obstruction,” he added.

Praising the national cricket team Ghumman said that Pakistan cricket

team has been considered one of the best teams of the world. “Pakistan team has defeated all the leading teams at their own home grounds which is a great honour.”

He said Sports Board Punjab is making solid efforts for the promotion of

sports in the province.

He said that the establishment of top standard cricket academies in

various cities under the supervision of legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas is also a part of Punjab govt’s efforts for the promotion of cricket in the province. “We are quite hopeful that the players of these academies will be able to find a place in the national cricket team in near future,” he expressed his anticipation.