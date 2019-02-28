DG SBP urges sports events across province

LAHORE, Feb 28 (APP):Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Nadeem Sarwar has urged all divisional,

district and Tehsil sports officers to hold maximum competitive events in their respective

areas to find promising young players.

He issued these directives during an important meeting of divisional sports officers

here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday. The meeting was summoned to assess

the Tehsil level sports facilities in Gujranwala, Sargodha and Rawalpindi Divisions.