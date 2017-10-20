DG SBP urges DSOs to complete sports projects

LAHORE, Oct 20 (APP):Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan on Friday urged the Divisional Sports officers to complete the sports projects in their respective areas as early as possible.

He said this while presiding over an important meeting of District Sports Officers (DSOs) at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

A large number of District Sports Officers from across the province attended the meeting. The meeting also reviewed the progress on various sports development projects at length.

He said development work on various sports projects is underway in the province. “Sports culture will grow in the province after the completion of sports projects in the province,” he added.

“Punjab government has allocated huge funds for the sports projects in the province and no leniency will be tolerated in the completion of these projects,” he warned.

Muhammad Aamir Jan said Sports Board Punjab is taking every possible measure for the promotion of sports in the province. He issued stern directions to complete the sports projects in the province as early as possible.

The District Sports Officers of Punjab briefed the meeting about the sports uplift projects, available human resource and number of sports facilities in their respective areas.

DG SBP advised the district sports officers to complete sports infrastructure in their localities with the available human resource. Budget estimates for the year 2017-18 were also discussed during the meeting.