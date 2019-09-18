DG, SBP to inspect sports development schemes

LAHORE, Sep 18 (APP):Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh will examine existing sports infrastructure in four cities tomorrow, Thursday.

As per schedule, first he will observe existing development sports schemes in Rawalpindi and Jhelum. In his next stop over, Director General Sports Punjab will examine swimming pool in Gujrat followed

by inspection of development sports scheme in Ghakhar.

His visits aims at checking the ongoing work on the existing development sports schemes in the above-mentioned cities. “Sports