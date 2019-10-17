DG, SBP plants sapling

LAHORE, Oct 17 (APP):Director General Sports Punjab , Adnan Arshad Aulakh planted a sapling outside Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall under tree plantation campaign here on Thursday.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Officer Sports Nadeem Qaiser, NPSC Gymnasium Hall Administrator Mustafa Shah and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh, said that trees are a sign of healthy and well civilized society.

“We should grow maximum number of trees in our surroundings. Punjab govt under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan is emphasizing on growing maximum number of trees in the province,” he added.

Director General Sports Punjab further said every citizen of the country must take part in tree plantation drive with full devotion.

“Trees help a lot in cleaning the environment and we can combat with climatic challenges in a befitting manner through this campaign”, he added.