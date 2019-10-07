DG SBP inspects sports infrastructure in DG Khan, Multan divisions

LAHORE, Oct 07 (APP):Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Monday inspected sports infrastructure in Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan divisions.

Divisional Sports Officer DG Khan Ghulam Murtaza gave thorough briefing to Adnan Arshad Aulakh about different sports facilities.

The DG Sports Punjab was accompanied by DSO Ghulam Murtaza, Director PMU Akram Soban and other officials during his inspection visit. He inspected sports gymnasium, E-Library, under-construction hockey stadium and newly-constructed cricket stadium during his DG Khan visit.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister Punjab , Usman Buzdar will inaugurate the newly-constructed cricket stadium. DG Sports Punjab was informed that astro-turf will be laid in under-construction hockey stadium besides installing of floodlights and construction of boundary wall around the modern hockey facility.

He also visited sports hostel and Shaheen Football Club in City Park during his DG Khan trip. He also had a meeting with Deputy Commissioner DG Khan Capt(retd) Waqas Rasheed and discussed with him various sports schemes of the region.

After DG Khan, Director General Sports Punjab went to Multan and inspected gymnasium, cricket ground and E-Library there. Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum briefed him in detail about the sports facilities of Multan division.