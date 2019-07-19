DG SBP inspects sports facilities

LAHORE, Jul 19 (APP):Newly-appointed Director General Sports Board (SBP) Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh visited various parts of Nishtar Park Sports Complex, here on Friday.

During his visit, he inspected SBP’s sports facilities such as E-Library, State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex, Football Stadium, Mini Hockey Stadium and NPSC Gymnasium Hall.

He was accompanied by Director Admin Javed Chohan and other officials during his inspection visit. Director Admin Javed Chohan gave a thorough briefing to Director General Sports Punjab about the key features of the above-mentioned sports facilities.