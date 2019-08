LAHORE, Aug 19 (APP):Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has expressed the hope to find several talented male and female karate players from the upcoming Chief Minister Punjab National Boys and Girls Karate Championship 2019.

The event is being staged under the banner of Sports Board Punjab from August 22 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall.

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will inaugurate the event.