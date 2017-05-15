DG SBP greets Pakistan cricket team

LAHORE, May 15 (APP)- Director General Sports Punjab, Zulfiqar

Ahmed Ghumman on Monday congratulated National Cricket Team for

winning the test series against West Indies.

He said that National Team has won test series and earlier won the T20 and One Day series to prove that it is one of the finest cricket side in the world.

He said Misbah ul Haq and Younas Khan will be long remembered in Pakistan cricket history for their great careers and serving the game with pride.

“Misbah will be remembered as a most successful captain and Younis wrote a new chapter in Pakistan cricket history by becoming the first ever batsman to compete ten thousand runs in test cricket”, he added.