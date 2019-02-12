DG SBP greets Pak women cricket team

LAHORE, Feb 12 (APP):Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Nadeem Sarwar has congratulated Pakistan women cricket team on winning the ODI series by 2-1 against West Indian women cricket team in United Arab Emirates (UAE).In a felicitation message here on Tuesday, he said the ODI series triumph matters a lot especially after losing T20 series against the same opponents. He showered praise on female cricketers Sidra Amin, Anam Amin, Sana Mir, Nida Dar, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu and Bismah Maroof for their match-winning performances and inspiring the team to create new women cricket history by winning first ever series against a fancied opponent.

This was Pakistan’s first series victory over the West Indies in 16 years and only their seventh ODI win in 26 matches. Overall, it was Pakistan women’s 46th triumph in 158 One-day Internationals.