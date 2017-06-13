DG SBP greets pak cricket team

LAHORE, June 13 (APP): Director General Sports Punjab, Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman has congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on its victory against Sri Lanka and moving to the semi finals of the champions trophy in England.

In his felicitating message here on Tuesday, DG SBP described the win a result of team work and collective efforts.

He said Captain Sarfaraz Ahmad, Fakhar Zaman, Azhar Ali, Muhammad Amir, Junaid Khan and Hassan Ali displayed excellent cricket which contributed to teams success in the all important match.

He expressed the hope that the team will continue its winning streak in

the event to win glory for the country. The prayers of the nation are with the national team, he said.