DG SBP greets Pak cricket team on winning series against Lanka

LAHORE, Oct 19 (APP):Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan has congratulated Pakistan cricket team on taking unassailable 3-0 lead and winning a morale-boosting ODI series against Sri Lanka at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In his felicitation message here on Thursday, Aamir Jan said the ODI series triumph matters a lot especially after losing Test series against the same opponents. He showered praise on young batsman Imamul Haq, who scored glorious century in his debut ODI match. “The performance of Babar Azam, pacer Hasan Ali, all-rounder Shadab Khan and veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik were also remarkable in the first three matches of the ongoing series,” he added.

The DG SBP expressed his hope that Pakistan cricket team will maintain its winning sequence in the remaining matches of cricket series.