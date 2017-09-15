DG Rangers Punjab visits working boundary at Phokhlian sector

RAWALPINDI, Sep 15(APP): Director General Pakistan Rangers (Punjab)

Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat Friday visited working boundary at Phokhlian sector, where two innocent civilians were martyred and four others were injured other day due to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued

here, the Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation had also caused loss to property and livestock.

General Azhar appreciated effective response by Rangers and assured the

affected families that the Indians would always be responded befittingly for undertaking such unethical and coward acts of targeting innocent civilians.