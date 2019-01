DG Pak Army Sports Directorate visits PTF Complex

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Director General Pakistan Army Sports Directorate, Brigadier Zaheer Akhtar visitded Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex and discussed matters pertaining to players’ development and promotion of tennis.

He also witnessed the proceedings of Play Tennis Coaching Course,

being held at the PTF Complex and met ITF Development Officer for West & Central Asia, Seyed Amir Borghei, said a press release issued here on

Monday.