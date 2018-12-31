DG ISPR embraces 2019 as year of progress for nation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Monday felicitated the nation on New Year.

In a tweet issued, the DG ISPR said, “In our national pursuit for a peaceful, prosperous and vibrant Pakistan, 2019 is year of progress. United we shall consolidate our successes, IA (Insha Allah). May Allah continue His blessings upon us Ameen. Salute to resilient Pakistanis and Martyrs.”