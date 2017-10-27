RAWALPINDI, Oct 27 (APP):Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said
on Friday that Indian ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC) were condemnable.
In a tweet, he said the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory could not
deter the indigenous struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.
DG ISPR condemns Indian ceasefire violations
