RAWALPINDI, Oct 28 (APP):Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor Saturday condemned the recent attack on journalist Ahmad Noorani.
“Attack on Ahmed Noorani condemned. A malicious attempt to cause unrest. Full support for efforts to catch culprits & bring them to justice,” the DG ISPR said in a tweet.
DG ISPR condemns attack on journalist Ahmad Noorani
RAWALPINDI, Oct 28 (APP):Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor Saturday condemned the recent attack on journalist Ahmad Noorani.