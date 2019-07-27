DG Hajj ensures best possible health, food facilities to Hujjaj

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Director General Hajj Dr Sajid Yousafani has said that government was utilizing all resources to provide best facilities to Hujjaj (pilgrims) so that they could perform this religious obligation peacefully.

In an Interview with Radio Pakistan , DG said Pakistanis hujjaj will now get Quality food during their stay in the holiest places of Makkah and Medina as it was prime responsibility of federal government to ensure protection and necessary facilities for pilgrims in the country.

“This year, however, the ministry has ensured that all-out efforts were made in order to improve Hajj arrangements and provide best accommodation, transportation and quality food to pilgrims,” he added.