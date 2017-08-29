DG Cantonments inspects development work of CGH

RAWALPINDI, Aug 29 (APP):- Director General Military Land and

Cantonments Maj. Gen. Syed Najam ul Hassan on Tuesday visited Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) and inspected the ongoing development work.

Director Military Lands and Cantonments Madam Zeenat Ahmed, Cantonment

Executive Officer, Dr. Saima Shah, Deputy Cantonment Executive Officer, Umar Masoom Wazir, Medical Superintendent, Cantt General Hospital, Dr. Khalid Saeed, Engineer Muhammad Adil and staff were present on the occasion.

Dr. Saima Shah on the occasion gave a detailed briefing about medical

facilities being provided to the cantt residents and development project. The DG also inspected all wards of the hospital.

The CEO informed Maj. Gen. Syed Najam ul Hasan that several rooms of the

hospital which were not in use for last several years, after renovation had been made useable.

She said, in order to improve sanitation, new sewerage lines had been

laid. Dr. Saima Shah also briefed about installation of new air-conditioning and other works in the building.

The DG appreciated efforts of the CEO and expressed satisfaction on

uplift of the hospital.